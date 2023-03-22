MTA Hero of the Week electrical helper Denis Ladyzhensky

The MTA Hero of the Week Denis Ladyzhensky keeps escalators and elevators working for commuters.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA Hero of the Week is Denis Ladyzhensky, an electrical helper with New York City Transit.

Denis works in the elevator and escalator department and is part of a team of employees who are responsible for the well-being and performance of elevators throughout the system.

He works on maintaining the escalators and elevators as well as repairing them and troubleshooting when necessary.

He also works closely with the accessibility team to ensure that the team is aware of any repairs being made throughout the system so customers can be informed about alternate routes.

Denis also makes sure appropriate signage is posted to help customers navigate the system.

His favorite part of the job is being around the people of New York City and his colleagues. Denis is most proud of being able to help customers get around.

Denis has been with the MTA for four years.

