MTA Hero: Bus operator Natalie Pierre-King

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA hero is a bus operator out of the Jamaica Depot in Queens North who helped a lost child find her father.The MTA recognizing Natalie Pierre-King for her compassion after she came upon a 14-year-old girl standing in the street looking confused.King immediately requested assistance from the bus command center.Not long after, the girl's father reported her missing.They were able to reunite and get home safely.Her actions are a good example of being kind and paying attention to the world around you.