MTA Hero uses grabbing stick to pull Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg's phone off tracks

Richard Brea used his grabbing stick to save the day. Heather O'Rourke has the story.

This week's MTA Hero helped out one of our own!

Track inspector Richard Brea got a call that someone dropped their phone onto the tracks on the 2 line at 14th Street.

That someone was Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg.

Brea used a grabbing stick to pick the phone up off the tracks.

The 20-year veteran of the MTA says he has never had a boring day on the job.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.