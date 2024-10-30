MTA Hero: Security manager on Metro-North tracks down customer's phone and wallet

COLD SPRING, New York (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Troy Hampton, a Security Manager on the Hudson Line for the Metro-North Railroad.

Troy who works in the security department covering stations from Poughkeepsie to Yankee Stadium to Port Jervis and Pearl River was headed to the Garrison Metro-North station when a customer franticly approached him.

The customer was concerned he had lost his phone and wallet which was filled with his license and important credit cards.

The customer explained he had commuted from the Cold Spring station.

Hampton, without hesitation, got the customer's information and rushed to Cold Spring to see what he could find.

That's when he saw another customer sitting on a nearby bench with two phones, something told him to ask the customer if he had found the missing phone with the wallet attached to the back, and indeed, he had!

Hampton retrieved the customer's phone and wallet and gave it back, much to the customer's relief.

He even got a hug from the customer.

The MTA says Hampton has been on the job for two years and enjoys being out on the road.

He also oversees the Metro-North's train yards and ensures both yard and station properties are kept safe.

He's being applauded for not only being at the right place at the right time but, for helping the customer without hesitation.

