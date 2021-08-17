MTA Hero: Bus driver honored for 50 years of service

Silverio Cristo is the first member of his family born in the United States after they emigrated from Italy.
His entire life has been in service to this country.
He served in the U.S. Navy before joining New York City Transit.
Cristo operated his bus routes through 9/11, two blackouts and now the COVID pandemic.
