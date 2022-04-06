MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire in Flushing

The five supervisors of the 7 line sprang into action on March 17 when the Main Street- Flushing station filled with thick smoke.
There was a five-alarm fire in the storefront above and these MTA workers reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station and get everyone to safety.
Train Dispatcher Crystal Johnson, Assistant Train Dispatcher Berlinda Peek, Train Dispatcher Iliana Lopez, Train Service Supervisor Ernesto Ho, and Assistant Train Dispatcher Ronny Delagarde all reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station conscientiously under stressful circumstances.
