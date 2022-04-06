MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire in Flushing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of MTA workers is being celebrated for staying calm under pressure. They are the MTA Heroes of the Week.The five supervisors of the 7 line sprang into action on March 17 when the Main Street- Flushing station filled with thick smoke.There was a five-alarm fire in the storefront above and these MTA workers reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station and get everyone to safety.Train Dispatcher Crystal Johnson, Assistant Train Dispatcher Berlinda Peek, Train Dispatcher Iliana Lopez, Train Service Supervisor Ernesto Ho, and Assistant Train Dispatcher Ronny Delagarde all reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station conscientiously under stressful circumstances.----------