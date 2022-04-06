Traffic

MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire in Flushing

By Eyewitness News
MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of MTA workers is being celebrated for staying calm under pressure. They are the MTA Heroes of the Week.

The five supervisors of the 7 line sprang into action on March 17 when the Main Street- Flushing station filled with thick smoke.

There was a five-alarm fire in the storefront above and these MTA workers reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station and get everyone to safety.



Train Dispatcher Crystal Johnson, Assistant Train Dispatcher Berlinda Peek, Train Dispatcher Iliana Lopez, Train Service Supervisor Ernesto Ho, and Assistant Train Dispatcher Ronny Delagarde all reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station conscientiously under stressful circumstances.

