MTA board to consider pilot program to install subway platform doors

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber says they began studying platform doors when he saw the number of people accidentally or deliberately landing on the tracks had increased by 20%.
Thirty people were shoved onto the tracks last year.
Last month, Michelle Go was murdered that way in Times Square.
Some riders say they'll feel safer, but the cost is estimated at more than $30 million per station
Thursday, the MTA meeting and will discuss the pilot program that would begin the process of seeing some platform doors by 2024.
"We want to deal with this problem and all of its complexity," Lieber said. "There are people who have mental illness who are walking into the tunnels. So we have to do something."
"We have a huge system. It's pretty old, a lot of it. It's hard to make something work. So everything has costs and benefits, and we need to look at those," said Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA Construction and Development.
Platform doors have been in use on the AirTrain to JFK since it was built nearly 20 years ago. They open and close only when the train is in the station, preventing anyone from accidentally or deliberately landing on the tracks.
The pilot program that would cover three lines at three different stations; The 7 at Times Square, The L on Third Avenue, and the E train stop at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue at Jamaica Station.
Some of the stations, the MTA said, it will be nearly impossible to install the doors because of the length of the platforms, the curves and many other reasons.
Only one-fourth of them could accommodate platform doors.
Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement:
"Installing subway platform doors where possible is a common-sense step we can take towards making the subways safer. I applaud the MTA for testing this idea, and my administration will work in partnership with them to evaluate their effectiveness and expand where appropriate."
ALSO READ | Gas prices expected to continue to rise due to uncertainty with Russia-Ukraine
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip