Vigil to honor memory of woman pushed in front of subway train at Times Square

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.
40-year-old Michelle Go was struck and killed in the apparently random attack.
Police say the man accused of shoving her, who police identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial, has a history of mental illness and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
Go was an Upper West Side resident who worked as a consultant for Deloitte.
She is also being remembered for her volunteer work, which included helping the homeless.
"She clearly had a very strong passion for working one-on-one with these populations in need," said New York Junior League President Dayna Cassidy. "She was a very compassionate soul who wanted to be rewarded by that direct impact and directly working with those individuals and watching them evolve over time."
Go's family released a statement calling her "a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman."
The attack renewed calls for city officials to address the ongoing problem of subway crime.
The incident happened less than two weeks after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared that homeless outreach and police presence would be stepped-up dramatically.
