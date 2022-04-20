MTA station agent helps reunite boy with parents in Brooklyn

Station Agent Vincent Lepani, Jr. was working at the 25th Avenue station in Brooklyn last month when he spotted a young boy, alone.
Lepani tried to help the boy, but he only spoke Cantonese.
The MTA worker called a colleague who is fluent in Cantonese and was able to talk to the boy.
They learned he'd been locked out of his house and didn't know what to do.
Lepani then called the NYPD for assistance and waited with the boy until police arrived.
The child was safely reunited with his parents.
