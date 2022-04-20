MTA station agent helps reunite boy with parents in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11766122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero followed his gut when he knew something was wrong.Station Agent Vincent Lepani, Jr. was working at the 25th Avenue station in Brooklyn last month when he spotted a young boy, alone.Lepani tried to help the boy, but he only spoke Cantonese.The MTA worker called a colleague who is fluent in Cantonese and was able to talk to the boy.They learned he'd been locked out of his house and didn't know what to do.Lepani then called the NYPD for assistance and waited with the boy until police arrived.The child was safely reunited with his parents.----------