Subway service struggling to return after NYC flooding; most rail service restored

Subway service is still struggling to return, with 4, 6, E, F, and N lines partially suspended and 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, A, D, M, G, J, L, Q R due to residual damage.
Transit Authority says, "We've managed to restore a ton of service today but our tracks in Queens suffered the most damage."
Check MTA.info for the latest information before you travel.
New York City has reopened all its major highways after clearing disabled vehicles from flooded roadways. Some highway closures remain in Westchester County.
Metro-North service remains suspended on the Hudson Line, where damage was the most severe. Crews continue to work expeditiously to clear mudslides and track washout conditions. Harlem and New Haven lines will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule for Friday.
LIRR will run normal weekday service on all branches, with five extra afternoon trains from Penn Station for travelers getting an early start on the holiday weekend.
NJ Transit restored some of its rail service for Friday, including on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines. Montclair/Boonton, Gladstone Branch, Pascack Valley, and Raritan Valley lines remain suspended. Main/Bergen/Port Jervis Lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule with delays up to 60 minutes due to single-tracking.
NJ Transit bus service will operate a regular weekday schedule with delays and detours due to flooding and road closures.
Newark Light Rail will continue to operate on a regular weekday schedule for Friday.
Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Service is expected to operate on a regular weekday schedule, with busing between Tonnelle Ave. and Bergenline Stations, and single-tracking through Richard Street to continue. Customers may encounter delays due to residual impacts of the storm
Amtrak Northeast Corridor service resumed Friday.
Staten Island Railroad also will have regular service.
