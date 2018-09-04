Mugshots: 7 arrested, 1 sought in Yonkers gang takedown

An eight-month investigation involving gang units from the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office has resulted in the arrests of seven members of what authorities describe as a local gang.Police are still looking for an eighth member the "150 Clan.""Primarily, they were selling drugs," Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said. "And as you deal drugs, there are associated violence that goes along with it. Gun, gangs and drugs go together."Authorities say the 150 Clan got its name from a building on Elm Street in the Nodine Hill section of Yonkers, which was reported to be the base of their alleged violent and illegal activity.The suspects are all being charged in a shooting incident back in June in which a man was wounded"We were able to put together a case that showed that all of them were acting in concert to attempt to murder an individual," Gardner said.The defendants are accused of conspiracy to commit attempted murder, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, in addition to other crimes.In making their arrests, police also confiscated numerous weapons and rounds of ammunition along with multiple decks of heroin. Yonkers officials are also hoping to send a strong warning to other gangs."Let this be a message that in our town, if you want to go out and cause this type of mayhem, that you will be arrested and prosecuted to fullest extent of the law," Mayor Mike Spano said.----------