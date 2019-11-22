Multi-alarm fire damages row of businesses in Cedarhurst, Nassau County

The fire burned through the stores, comprising the Cedarhurst Shoppes, on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Five stores, a restaurant, pizzeria, ice cream shop, pharmacy and cleaners, all sustained heavy fire and smoke damage
No injuries were immediately reported.
#Breaking three alarm fire rips through a row of stores on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst, Long Island. Firefighters appear to be pulling back now. Awaiting additional info. #ABC7NY https://t.co/enQVifyYUs pic.twitter.com/ZZ58fJSgkc— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 22, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation
Central Avenue was closed in the area of Maple Avenue for fire department activity.
