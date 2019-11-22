Multi-alarm fire damages row of businesses in Cedarhurst, Nassau County

#Breaking three alarm fire rips through a row of stores on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst, Long Island. Firefighters appear to be pulling back now. Awaiting additional info. #ABC7NY https://t.co/enQVifyYUs pic.twitter.com/ZZ58fJSgkc — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 22, 2019

CEDARHURST, Nassau County (WABC) -- A row of five stores went up in flames in a three-alarm fire in Nassau County overnight.The fire burned through the stores, comprising the Cedarhurst Shoppes, on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst just after 3 a.m. Friday.Five stores, a restaurant, pizzeria, ice cream shop, pharmacy and cleaners, all sustained heavy fire and smoke damageNo injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the fire is under investigationCentral Avenue was closed in the area of Maple Avenue for fire department activity.----------