Multiple manhole explosions reported in Midtown

A pair of manhole explosions in Midtown at 32nd and 5th. Reports of one injured building worker. ⁦@FDNY⁩ and ⁦@ConEdison⁩ on the scene. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/TldUOiiLkb — Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) April 24, 2019

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to reports of multiple manhole explosions in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.Smoke could be seen pouring from two manholes on 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues shortly after 11:00 a.m.People working in nearby buildings say they lost power after feeling the explosion.At least one person suffered injuries, but not believed to be serious.