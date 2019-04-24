Multiple manhole explosions reported in Midtown

Citizens App video of smoking manholes on 32nd Street in Flatiron

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to reports of multiple manhole explosions in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen pouring from two manholes on 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues shortly after 11:00 a.m.

People working in nearby buildings say they lost power after feeling the explosion.

At least one person suffered injuries, but not believed to be serious.



*** BREAKING NEWS - UPDATES TO FOLLOW***

