Multiple manhole explosions reported in Midtown

Smoke could be seen pouring from two manholes on 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues shortly after 11:00 a.m.
People working in nearby buildings say they lost power after feeling the explosion.
At least one person suffered injuries, but not believed to be serious.
A pair of manhole explosions in Midtown at 32nd and 5th. Reports of one injured building worker. @FDNY and @ConEdison on the scene. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/TldUOiiLkb— Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) April 24, 2019
