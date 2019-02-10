Multiple people injured in Bronx chain-reaction crash

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A chain reaction crash injured multiple people in the Bronx.

Police say two BMWs - a grey one and white one, were traveling on the New England Thruway. The white BMW then struck a black Kia near Baychester Avenue.

The Kia then struck the back of a Honda CRV. The Honda CRV then struck the grey BMW.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Officials say the driver is in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.

The person in the Honda CRV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The drivers and passengers of each BMW were treated on scene and are okay.

Police arrested the drivers of both BMWs. Charges are currently pending.

