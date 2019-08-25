Multiple people injured when boat slams into jetty on LI

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured when a boat slammed into a jetty on Long Island.The boat went airborne and wound up flying over the jetty shortly before 9 p.m. in Sayville.There is no word yet on how many people were on the boat.Members of the Suffolk Police Marine Bureau say they were able to locate everyone.EMS crews rushed the people to a hospital.Police have towed the boat.----------