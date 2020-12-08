3 people suffer non-fatal gunshot wounds in Paterson; police searching for gunman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8551005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video shows an incident in Times Square that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a gunman who shot three people.Officials say the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday near 10th Avenue and East 26th Street in Paterson.When police arrived, they found two men, ages 39 and 63, with non-fatal gunshot wounds.While searching the area for clues, a 40-year-old woman from Passaic flagged down cops saying she was also shot.The victims were immediately taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.All victims are expected to survive, although one remains in critical condition.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------