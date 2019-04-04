Crime & Safety

Driver who allegedly ran over man after Long Island bar fight charged with murder

Shatik Canady, 41, of West Babylon, is now charged with second-degree murder.

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man who police say ran down and killed another man after a bar fight on Long Island was indicted on upgrade charges Thursday.

Prosecutors say Shatik Canady and Kawon Williams fought outside a bar on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst on March 23.

They say Canady then intentionally ran over Williams before driving away.

Williams, 28, of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Canady, 41, of West Babylon, is now charged with second-degree murder after previously being charged with first-degree manslaughter.

His attorney spoke briefly and said the incident was an accident.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said authorities have video of the entire incident, and that Williams hid between cars trying to hide from Canady.

Sini said that when Williams jumped out, Canady ran him over.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information on the crash to call anonymously to the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

