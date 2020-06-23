Son discovers dad, woman dead in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment on the Upper West Side.The incident was reported at 320 West 87th St. just after 7 p.m.Police say a 72-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were discovered by the man's son.Authorities say it appears the man killed the woman in their basement apartment and then turned the gun on himself.The investigation is ongoing.----------