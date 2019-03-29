Police hunt for gang members in Brooklyn murder likened to Junior Guzman attack

Police describe the fatal shooting, which happened on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, as random and unprovoked, and they likened it to the deadly attack on Lesandro "Junior" Guzman.
The 21-year-old, identified as Tyquan Eversley, was fatally shot after being chased down by the group, and through numerous surveillance videos, detectives were able to track the chasing of the victim down streets and through backyards.
"The victim is literally running up and down blocks trying to escape these individuals," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said. "The victim now is literally running for his life...and he is literally hiding behind a parked car for his life as the group is searching for him."
Eventually, he jumped over a fence and landed on another fence, where he became stuck in barbed wire.
While he was trapped, one man threw a large rock at him before another shot him multiple times.
WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019
Eversley was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have already arrested one suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michael Reed, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's accused of throwing the rock.
The other nine -- including the gunman -- are still being sought, and while the identities of four are known to police, they are asking for the public's help in identifying the rest.
A closer look at the individuals shown in the video. If you know who they are, contact @NYPDTips anonymously at 800-577-TIPS. Every call, every tip matters! pic.twitter.com/OVsitnXiOl— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019
The case left police making the grim comparison of this attack to the one on Guzman, who was dragged from a bodega in the Bronx and killed last June.
"This is a gun, not a machete or a knife, but you have gang involvement and literally hoodlums with no fear of the law organized, driving around in cars looking for this individual and chasing him down and killing him," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.
Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
