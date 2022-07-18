Muslim Community Network survey: 49% of Muslims have been victims of hate crimes in New York City

A report from the Muslim Community Network says between 2019 and 2022 76% of Muslims witnessed a hate crime and 49% were victims themselves.
In all, 200 Muslims living in New York City took part in the survey.
The organization says community members recommend policies like more religious diversity education at school to help decrease those statistics.
ALSO READ: 74-year-old bystander shot in Brooklyn in violent night across city
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip