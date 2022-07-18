Muslim Community Network survey: 49% of Muslims have been victims of hate crimes in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12057982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 74-year-old innocent bystander was shot in a violent night across New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One group is making an effort to shed light on hate crime incidents against Muslims in New York City.A report from the Muslim Community Network says between 2019 and 2022 76% of Muslims witnessed a hate crime and 49% were victims themselves.In all, 200 Muslims living in New York City took part in the survey.The organization says community members recommend policies like more religious diversity education at school to help decrease those statistics.----------