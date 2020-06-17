reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Guidelines for hair, nail salons to reopen

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey released guidelines for the reopening of hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage businesses.

The self-care businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, but with certain rules and restrictions:

-Appointments will be required.
-Cleaning and disinfection should be done after each client.
-Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms in the last 72 hours or exposure to someone with the virus in the last 14 days cannot work or be served.
-Clients and staff must have their temperatures taken.
-Face coverings are mandatory.

Outdoor dining, in-person retail and curbside pickup at libraries are among the services that reopened this Monday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthhairnail salonnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Outdoor dining, indoor retail as NJ enters Stage 2 of reopening
Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ begins Stage 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY family ordered to remove banner supporting Black Lives Matter
24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says
NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying protester
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Reports: Nassau Coliseum to close indefinitely
Show More
Community saves home of 3 brothers after mom passes away in NJ
Amputee from LI praises firefighters, nurses who saved her
7 On Your Side: Tips for buying travel insurance amid COVID-19
Trump signs executive order on police reform
NYPD accused of making arrests in violation of bail reform laws
More TOP STORIES News