Reopening New Jersey: Guidelines for hair, nail salons to reopen

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey released guidelines for the reopening of hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage businesses.The self-care businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, but with certain rules and restrictions:-Appointments will be required.-Cleaning and disinfection should be done after each client.-Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms in the last 72 hours or exposure to someone with the virus in the last 14 days cannot work or be served.-Clients and staff must have their temperatures taken.-Face coverings are mandatory.Outdoor dining, in-person retail and curbside pickup at libraries are among the services that reopened this Monday.