Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island say a major cyber scam was averted late last year.

Nassau County officials say it happened back in October, when someone emailed the county pretending to be a vendor they've used in the past.

The email asked for payment to a new account, which turned out to be fraudulent.

The county comptroller's office flagged it, but the money totaling $710,000 was sent anyway.

"The money ended up in Seattle, where there was an elderly woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "It dropped into her account. We were able to contact her. She was also set up, and was a victim in this scam. The money then moved to several different accounts."

The county was able to recover the money, and on Friday, officials warned residents to watch out for phishing scams.

They say at least three other government entities were targeted, but declined to identify them.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countymineolacyberattackscamfraudphishing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News