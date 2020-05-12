coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 7OYS helps save Navy vet's NYC restaurant that opened during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A New York City restaurant owned by a Navy veteran didn't have the best timing when its grand opening happened the day before restaurants were ordered closed.

The brand-new business survived saluting soldiers with take-out, until a giant credit card payment for thousands of meals pushed them to the brink of bankruptcy.

That is when Louis Quinones sent 7 On Your Side an SOS for help.

"I thought we were were going to lose the restaurant," Quinones said.

He transformed a strip mall cellphone store into his dream: Island Rotisserie Chicken. Their specialty is his wife's lip smacking empanadas.

But in mid-March, just a day after their grand opening, the rotisserie was roasted and closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It was a horror," Quinones said.

Luckily the Navy veteran was thrown a lifeline from the U.S. military and landed a key contract to cook lunches and dinners for the National Guard at Fort Wadsworth.

"They owed me $19,643," he said. That's more than 1,500 meals cooked and delivered.

And in April, the National Guard paid in full, using a state-issued credit card.

But for nearly a month, that money has been in limbo and officially on hold.

Quinones had to close down and was only able to open sporadically.

"We had (to) pay back the rent, pay many things," his wife Lilia said.

Cash-strapped and their bank account in the negative, Quinones had to sell his van to stay afloat.

As far as the bank's reason for non-payment?

"We flagged your account because it might be drug money or I might be funding terrorism," Quinones said.

That is what he was told even after receiving a letter from the head purchasing agent at the fort confirming the charge was legit.

"We were just so frustrated, we didn't know where else to find help," Quinones said.

That's when Lilia found the perfect recipe for success - recommending a call to 7 On Your Side.

Within hours of receiving their email, we contacted the bank and the credit card servicer.

"I'm very emotional and thank you very much," Lilia said.

Quinones said they were jumping for joy when they got the good news.

The family got the full amount, $19,643, plus hundreds refunded in overdraft fees.

Now they're back open for take-out and making meals for our hard working military.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me solve this problem," Quinones said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citystaten islandfort wadsworthcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusbe localish new yorkhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new york7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe localishcovid 19healthnavyhospitalnyc newsveteran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
Increasing concern about children with rare illness tied to coronavirus
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CityMD changes messaging after telling patients with antibodies they have immunity
Increasing concern about children with rare illness tied to coronavirus
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
ICU nurse on front lines of pandemic talks heartbreak, moments of joy
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
NJ doctor treats COVID patient who helped him after heart attack
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
Show More
Cuomo proposes 'Americans First Law' on COVID-19 relief funds
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
NJ police seek new information months after newborns found dead
Lawmakers urge Town of Hempstead to share stimulus money
Fauci warns opening too soon could have serious consequences
More TOP STORIES News