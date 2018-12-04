Nearly $1.7 million worth of counterfeit Nike sneakers seized

Thousands of pairs of fake Nike sneakers were seized. (Photo from US Customs and Border Protection)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Authorities have seized over 9,000 pairs of fake Nike sneakers.

US Customs and Border Protection officials say officers found the sneakers in September and completed the seizure last Thursday.

The shipment had arrived to the Port of New York and Newark from China, and were on their way to California.

If they were authentic, the sneakers could have sold for a total of nearly $1.7 billion.

"This significant seizure of counterfeit Nike sneakers illustrates Customs and Border Protection's continued commitment to protecting the American consumer against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit consumer goods," said Troy Miller, Director of CBP's New York Field Office. "Enforcing Intellectual Property Rights laws is a CBP priority trade mission."

CBP's Apparel Footwear and Textiles Center for Excellence and Expertise, the agency's trade experts, worked with the trademark holders and determined the sneakers to be counterfeit.

