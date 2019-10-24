Newly signed bill to place restrictions on vaping ads on Long Island

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A newly signed bill will place restrictions on advertising for vaping products on Long Island.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signed a bill Wednesday morning at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, that will limit the advertising of age-restricted products within 1,000 feet of places that are frequented by young people."The cynical marketing from nicotine and tobacco companies has hooked a new generation using a different delivery device," Curran said. "It is our job as responsible adults to limit how kids can obtain these."The restricted products include cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products.But the crackdown doesn't stop there. Nassau County has also been seizing counterfeit vaping products and some lawmakers have even proposed a ban on vaping products in public areas altogether.----------