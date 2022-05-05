2022 Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5158870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.

Gerber has just revealed the winner of its 2022 photo search.Meet Isa Slish, Gerber's latest spokesbaby and second-ever "chief growing officer."The judges at Gerber said she captivated them with her happiness and shining personality. Her mother said she hopes her daughter's bubbly personality will bring more awareness to children with limb differences."We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg," Isa's mom Meredith said. "We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!"As part of her tenure as spokesbaby, Isa will have the opportunity to serve as the chief taste tester to try out new baby food products before they hit store shelves.She will also be featured on the baby food company's social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year. And they will also receive a $25,000 prize.For the first time, this year Gerber will match the winner's cash prize with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.The 2022 winner will follow in the tiny footsteps of Zane Kahin, the 2021 Gerber baby. In the past few years, the Gerber Photo Search has seen several milestones. The 2020 winner, Magnolia, was the first adopted Gerber baby, while 2019's Kairi was the first Gerber baby of Hmong descent.