Baby discovered dead inside bathroom of Lower Manhattan restaurant

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An newborn was discovered dead inside the bathroom of a Lower Manhattan restaurant on Monday morning.

The baby was found inside Sophie's Cuban Cuisine on Fulton Street just before 10 a.m.

Detectives believe a woman gave birth in the restaurant bathroom sometime Sunday night. The infant was discovered when the restaurant opened on Monday.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the baby unconscious and unresponsive.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Authorities are looking at cameras in the area to determine who was in the restaurant.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

