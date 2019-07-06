BRIGANTINE, New Jersey -- A popular section of a New Jersey beach has reopened after a bomb threat Saturday morning.
Police were called to The Cove in Brigantine, just north of Atlantic City, for a bomb threat. The Cove is an area of beach facing the bay where vehicles are permitted.
According to investigators, a permit inspector found a note stating a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach.
Police evacuated the beach as a precaution.
Everyone else is asked to stay away from the area.
No threat was found and the beach was reopened early Saturday afternoon.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Beach in Brigantine, New Jersey, reopened after bomb threat prompts evacuation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News