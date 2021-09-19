Police save infant thrown from balcony in New Jersey

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after someone tossed the infant from the second floor.
Matute and others responded to a report of a man dangling the baby.
The infant was taken to the hospital but was not hurt.
Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.
