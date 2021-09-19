Police save infant thrown from balcony in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Jersey City saved a one-month-old on Saturday when it was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after someone tossed the infant from the second floor.

Matute and others responded to a report of a man dangling the baby.

The infant was taken to the hospital but was not hurt.



Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.

