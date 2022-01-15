Massive chemical fire breaks out at New Jersey warehouse

The six-alarm fire broke out Friday night at the Qualco warehouse on 2 Canal Street in Passaic.
@katesobko @northjersey #passaic #fire pic.twitter.com/5WrwR8DAP5— Richie Rich (@RichardCalle_) January 15, 2022
Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to keep their windows closed and to stay inside because it is a dangerous chemical fire.
He says streets are blocked off from Passaic St. from 1st St. past Columbia Ave all the way up to Main Ave and that fire departments are making sure people are evacuated from the immediate area.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
According to its website, Qualco provides pool and spa water treatment products.
