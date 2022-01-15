Massive chemical fire breaks out at New Jersey warehouse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11469206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congressman Ritchie Torres announced he would be crafting legislation to help address the root causes of the Bronx fire that killed 17 people. N.J. Burkett has more.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive chemical fire in New Jersey is sending plumes of smoke through the air.The six-alarm fire broke out Friday night at the Qualco warehouse on 2 Canal Street in Passaic.Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to keep their windows closed and to stay inside because it is a dangerous chemical fire.He says streets are blocked off from Passaic St. from 1st St. past Columbia Ave all the way up to Main Ave and that fire departments are making sure people are evacuated from the immediate area.There is no word yet on any injuries.According to its website, Qualco provides pool and spa water treatment products.----------