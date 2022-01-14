Task force to unveil policy recommendations in wake of Bronx fire that killed 17

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11448401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Congressman Ritchie Torres will announce new legislation Friday that he says will help address the root causes of the Bronx fire that killed 17 people.It comes as we learn more about the funeral services for the victims.A joint service will be held for 15 of the victims on Sunday at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, while a funeral for a young brother and sister were held Wednesday in New Jersey.In the fire's wake, Torres formed the "Bronx Task Force on Fire Safety" that will announce the first legislative and policy recommendations to address the conditions that led to the deadly fire at Twin Parks North West.The task force includes Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Assemblywoman Yudelka Tapia, and City Council members Oswald Feliz and Pierina Sanchez.Torres will focus the first policies on space heaters and self closing doors, including introducing legislation to mandate shutoff feathers on space heaters and requiring self-closing apartment doors in all housing developments that receive federal funding.Torres is also examining local compliance with the recently passed city law mandating self-closing doors in residential buildings.He also says heat sensors could be installed in housing developments to ensure that temperatures are not so cold that residents are forced to use space heaters.Those and other proposals will "reflect the lessons learned" from the fire that killed 17.Twin Parks North West has received federal funding and would be covered by the legislation, which Torres hopes to introduce in Washington next week.The Red Cross is paying for hotels until January 24, and building management is paying for others on a daily basis, although some are fearful of going back into their apartments."We shouldn't be forced to go back in here," resident Vanessa Reid said. "it was tragic. We know a lot of the victims that passed. It's a horror story."In another development Friday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he is not blaming or traumatizing the Bronx family for leaving the door to their apartment open, calling it "a teaching moment for all of us.""And yes, there is a lot that landlords must learn, as we are going dig into, to do those inspections and hotlines, if the doors is not closing automatically," he said.Adams reiterated that a public information campaign will inform residents how to report doors that are not self closing, as required by city law, "because any day we can have another fire."Adams said he is going back to the Bronx later today.The Bronx Fire Relief Fund, run by the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, has raised more than $700,000 for bronx fire victims,At least one privately run gofundme page has raised more than $1 million.--2-year-old Ousmane Konteh--5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou--5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh--6-year-old Omar Jambang--11-year-old Mariam Dukureh--12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh--12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh--12-year-old Seydou Toure--19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh--21-year-ol Fatoumata Drammeh--27-year-old Sera Janneh--31-year-old Isatou Jabbie--37-year-old Haja Dukureh--43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara--47-year-old Hagi Jawara--49-year-old Haji Dukaray--50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh