Anti-Asian graffiti found spray-painted outside NJ home

By Eyewitness News

(Hayley Becker)

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Disturbing graffiti was found in New Jersey with hateful words toward Asian people.

The message, which included a racial slur, was spray-painted outside a home in Hoboken on Clinton Street Friday night.

Police say security cameras caught a bald man in dark-colored clothing writing the graffiti in the driveway.

A woman who later saw the message tells Eyewitness News she has never seen anything like this in her neighborhood.

Hoboken police are using security footage to track down the suspect.
