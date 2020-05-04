Anti-Asian graffiti found spray-painted outside NJ home

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Disturbing graffiti was found in New Jersey with hateful words toward Asian people.The message, which included a racial slur, was spray-painted outside a home in Hoboken on Clinton Street Friday night.Police say security cameras caught a bald man in dark-colored clothing writing the graffiti in the driveway.A woman who later saw the message tells Eyewitness News she has never seen anything like this in her neighborhood.Hoboken police are using security footage to track down the suspect.