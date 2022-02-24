NJ sending 100 National Guard troops to DC ahead of trucker protest

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- New Jersey is sending 100 National Guard members to the nation's capital, ahead of planned trucker protests.
The protests are expected to be similar to the demonstrations that clogged streets in Canada.
A convoy of protesters from the Northeast is already en route to Washington, D.C.
They left Scranton, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning and plan to stop in Harrisburg and Baltimore before arriving in Washington next week.
The truckers and their supporters are protesting all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.
The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington D.C, to assist with traffic control.
