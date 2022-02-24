Politics

NJ sending 100 National Guard troops to DC ahead of trucker protest

By Dondre Lemon
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ National Guard troops head to DC ahead of trucker protest

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- New Jersey is sending 100 National Guard members to the nation's capital, ahead of planned trucker protests.

The protests are expected to be similar to the demonstrations that clogged streets in Canada.

A convoy of protesters from the Northeast is already en route to Washington, D.C.

They left Scranton, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning and plan to stop in Harrisburg and Baltimore before arriving in Washington next week.

The truckers and their supporters are protesting all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington D.C, to assist with traffic control.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvanianew jerseynational guardprotesttrucks
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Mayor Adams: NYC COVID restrictions could be eased soon
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
AccuWeather: Much colder, winter storm approaching
Raging man pours gasoline in barbershop filled with people: Police
Man attacked with pipe on subway on Lower East Side
Show More
2 men, 1 woman wanted in violent store robbery in Lower Manhattan
Group steals $500k of luxury items from Madison Ave. store
MTA board to consider pilot program to install subway platform doors
COVID Updates: CDC changes timing of 2nd dose for people ages 12-plus
NJ updates post-mandate mask guidance for schools
More TOP STORIES News