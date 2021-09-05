Parade held in New Jersey to honor first responders who died on 9/11

It has been 20 years since those tragic terror attacks on the Twin Towers and beyond.
On 9/11, firefighter Stephen Siller was on his way to play golf when he heard the towers had been struck. He knew what to do. He grabbed his gear and started running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and into the towers. He and many others never returned.
"I think these guys knew there was a strong possibility they weren't coming home. They still went in those buildings," said Stephen's brother, Frank Siller.
From their tragedy was born the Tunnel to Towers foundation, which now helps other families of first responders and veterans.
For Frank, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 inspired him to walk 500 miles from the Pentagon to Shanksville, Pennsylvania to New York City.
Morristown is his last public stop until 9/11 when he plans to walk through the tunnel into Manhattan, as did his hero brother.
"I don't want people to forget 20 years ago when we lost 2977 Americans. Islamic terrorists tried to kill as many Americans as possible," Frank said.
The Tunnel to Towers fundraising race will take place at the end of the month - two decades later, they continue to raise awareness and donations.
