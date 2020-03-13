NJ Transit experiences delay after overhead power issue

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rail service into and out of Penn Station was delayed Friday evening due to an Amtrak overhead power issue at Penn Station.
Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken while crews worked to restore service.
Service was running on or close to schedule late Friday night.
