New NY law gives victims of childhood sex abuse more time to seek justice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Child Victims Act goes into effect Wednesday in New York state, giving victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to seek justice.State Senator Alessandra Biaggi was among those speaking out at an event in Times Square as both a victims advocate and survivor of child sexual abuse."You have the ability to seek justice in our courts," said Biaggi. "And the message to abusers is loud and clear. There is no place for you to hide in the state of New York any longer."Under the new law, prosecutors can bring criminal charges until a victim turns 28 and victims can sue until they are 55."Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison deprives his victims of the opportunity to confront him in a court of law," said Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, sponsor of the Child Victims Act in the state Assembly. "While there is nothing that we can do now to make him accountable, we can provide his victims and all survivors of childhood sexual assault in New York with the opportunity to revive old civil cases that have been barred by the statute of limitations."The group Safe Horizon launched a public awareness campaign and a website with information and guidance for survivors looking for an attorney.The group says the Child Victims Act created a one year window to allow survivors who were already 23 years of age or older when the bill was signed, a chance to find justice in the courts."The Child Victims Act and the opening of its lookback window provides a monumental win for survivors of childhood sexual abuse who now have the opportunity to seek justice in their own way," said Ariel Zwang, CEO of Safe Horizon. "We want survivors to know their options and are proud to help them determine what is best for them."----------