Times Square set to assemble 11,000-pound crystal ball ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

All of the Waterford crystal panels will be placed into the New Year's Eve ball in NYC.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- One holiday ends and another begins, and this one will most certainly be bright.

On Tuesday, Times Square starts the final preparations for New Year's Eve, which means the piecing together of the famous ball.

Waterford crystals will be installed in the ball ahead of the big countdown.

The ball is 12 feet in diameter with over 2600 crystal panels. It weights over 11,000 pounds.

There will be tests for thee ball and the confetti this week to make sure everything goes smoothly when we ring in2023;

Wednesday afternoon, Times Square is celebrating its annual Good Riddance Day. The day is a chance for people to write down hurdles, frustrations, and anything negative they wish to leave behind in 2022.

Time Square's website says that once guests write their thoughts down, they will travel through a small obstacle course and break through a finish line.

The confetti test will be held on Thursday and the ball test will be held on Friday, just one day before the classic New Year's Eve celebration.

Ring in 2023 from the Happiest Place on Earth to Times Square!

The countdown is on for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," airing live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

ALSO READ | 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.