2020 NY election results by county, electoral college votes

But a look at the market's winners and losers since Trump's surprise win in 2016 also shows how hazardous it can be to set your investments based on election results.
The stocks that Wall Street initially thought would benefit most from a Trump administration have since fallen back, sometimes sharply. And stocks that were afterthoughts have become market leaders.
Trump's stunning victory on Nov. 8, 2016, soon gave way to a consensus that his pro-business policies would be a boon for stocks. Stocks of smaller companies and bank stocks got an extra boost, part of what was coined the "Trump trade," tied to expectations for Washington to deliver lower tax rates and lighter regulation for businesses. Meanwhile, tech stocks lagged the market at first.
Things eventually switched around, the result of several huge shifts in the market's momentum, including worries about Trump's punishing trade war with China, despair about the coronavirus-caused recession and relief that the Federal Reserve once again came to the market's rescue.
ROLE REVERSALS
The technology sector has been the big winner under Trump, but tech stocks initially lagged behind the S&P 500 after the election. Investors worried that an "America First" White House would threaten the big revenue tech companies get from China and other countries overseas. And the thinking was tech companies stood to benefit less from a U.S. tax cut because of their extensive international operations.
Tech stocks eventually regained their momentum from the Obama years, thanks to consumers' desire for smartphones and ongoing trends such as cloud computing and online shopping. Shares of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google's parent company have climbed much more than the rest of the market on expectations their profits will keep piling up.
Now, the pandemic is accelerating work-from-home and other trends beneficial to the tech industry. Apple jumped nearly 60% this year through the market's close on Tuesday. It's part of a 320% surge since Trump's election, more than quintuple the S&P 500's gain.
Regardless of what happens with the pandemic, people around the world are likely to continue going online, using data and playing games, which all play into the tech industry's hands.
The initial "Trump trade," meanwhile, has disintegrated. Washington did cut taxes and lessen regulations as expected, but the economy is now hobbled by the pandemic and the outlook remains cloudy.
After initially soaring 30% in less than four months, an index of big bank stocks gave up all but 2% of its gain since Election Day 2016 by Tuesday on worries about loans going bad due to the recession. Treasury yields, meanwhile, plunged to record lows earlier this year amid panic about what the pandemic would do to the economy.
Such swings shouldn't be a big surprise to investors who have studied politics and its effect on markets, said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments.
"It's been tested every which way to Sunday," he said. "Whether it's a Democrat or Republican in the White House, whether it's a first term or a second term, you can find some instances that were good for certain industries, such as health care, oil and others. But there is no statistically significant relationship between the two, nothing that is reliable."
So, for those experts who predict that a victory by Democratic challenger Joe Biden would be good for solar and other clean-energy stocks, the four years under Trump are a testament to how fortunes can change for companies and whole sectors.
THE BEST PERFORMERS UNDER TRUMP
Among individual companies, Etsy is the big winner in the S&P 500 since Election Day four years ago, soaring more than 1,100% to nearly $146 per share on Tuesday from less than $12.
It wasn't because of any policy that Trump exhorted. Etsy's big burst from $32 this March was largely because, in the midst of a pandemic, people needed to buy facemasks, and many wanted the more colorful ones available on Etsy's online marketplace.
While Big Tech grabs most of the attention, chipmakers have racked up some of the biggest gains in the S&P 500. Advanced Micro Devices soared more than 1,000% and Nvidia gained nearly 650%.
THE WORST-PERFORMING STOCKS
For all of Trump's love of fracking and touting of the country's energy independence, the energy sector has been the only one in the S&P 500 to fall since his election. Energy stocks in the index have lost nearly 57%.
The sector's trouble started before Trump, when the price of oil plunged in 2014 and 2015 largely due to increases in U.S. production. Oil, which often crossed $100 a barrel earlier in the decade, traded in the $50 to $70 per barrel range for much of Trump's term.
That is, until demand plummeted with the pandemic. Airplanes are parked, and people are driving fewer miles as they have fewer places to go.
The five worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 since Trump's election are energy companies, led by Occidental Petroleum with a loss of 86.1% through Tuesday.
And despite Trump's pledge during the 2016 campaign to revitalize the coal industry, coal stocks have sputtered as power plants switch to cheaper natural gas and other energy sources, all while the pandemic weighs on demand for electricity.
Arch Resources has lost nearly 49% since Election Day 2016. Peabody Energy has seen its stock drop 95% since its shares began trading in April 2017 after emerging from bankruptcy protection.
THOSE IN BETWEEN
Even for stocks in the middle of the polar ends of performance, the ride hasn't been smooth the last four years. Consider Caterpillar, which doubled between Election Day and early 2018 as it benefited from a resurgence in sales around the world.
Trump then launched his trade war with China, which is a major customer for Caterpillar's equipment. The stock lagged behind the S&P 500 for more than two years before turning it around earlier this year.
Andrew Garbarino vs. Jackie Gordon
Rep. Peter King's retirement sets up fight for Long Island swing seat
Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King's impending retirement after nearly three decades as the aggrieved voice of bridge and tunnel New Yorkers has set off a scramble for control of his suburban Long Island swing district, with outside groups pouring in millions of dollars.
King's chosen successor, State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, faces Democrat Jackie Gordon, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who moved to the U.S. from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica when she was 7. Green Party candidate Harry Berger could split the vote, which is expected to go to one of the two major party candidates.
Republicans are fighting mightily to keep the seat, situated in an increasingly diverse swath of the island's South Shore. President Donald Trump narrowly took the district in 2016.
Democrats see a rare opportunity to pick up a seat that had been out of reach while King was on the ballot.
"This is a true suburban swing district that hasn't been because of a Republican incumbent who drew support from across the aisle," said Lawrence Levy, the Executive Dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. "Now that Pete King is gone, it reverts back to its true purple state."
King, who thrived on popular issues for white suburbanites - like promises to investigate Islamic extremism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and a crackdown on MS-13 gang violence - has been out front in the effort to keep the seat in Republican hands.
He's been campaigning door-to-door with Garbarino in the bedroom communities where the retiring lawmaker has long been a favorite of white, blue-collar voters - including police officers who embrace their "back the blue" message.
Garbarino, 36, has portrayed himself on the campaign trail as something of a Peter King 2.0.
He's white, a lifelong Long Islander, the son of a local party boss and runs a law firm on Main Street in his hometown of Sayville. The fourth-term assemblyman has stressed his ability to work with Democrats to secure funding for projects in his district.
"I know what's important to Long Island families. I know what's important to Long Islanders," Garbarino said at a recent online candidate forum. Like King, he said, he would work with Democrats to do "what was right for Long Island."
Gordon, a 55-year-old Black immigrant and former school guidance counselor, is more a reflection of the evolving dynamics of the district, where more than a quarter of residents now identify as non-white.
She served in the military for 29 years and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2014 and is a single mother of two.
"We need representatives who will bring communities together, not tear us apart," Gordon said at the candidate forum. "We need to bring the united back into the United States."
Her campaign has outraised Garbarino's $3.7 million to about $1.4 million. Democrats hold a slight registration edge in the district.
Major party committees and outside groups have spent nearly $10.5 million on the race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, mostly on ads pillorying one of the candidates.
In her political ads, Gordon has sought to exploit Garbarino's allegiance to Trump as a possible liability. Garbarino countered with a pair of TV commercials suggesting a link between Gordon and prominent, divisive Democrats.
One of the ads alleged Democrats wanted to defund police, something Gordon has said she does not support. The other highlighted tax increases Gordon voted for while a member of Babylon's town council for more than a decade. Meanwhile, Garbarino has scrapped a primary campaign ad showing him with Vice President Mike Pence under a banner "Supporting Trump's Agenda."
Gordon and Garbarino hew to party ideology on many issues. She favors keeping and expanding the Affordable Care Act. He said at a recent debate that he favors some parts of the law, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions - even though Democrats have noted he voted against such protections in Albany.
They've found at least one area of agreement: both Gordon and Garbarino said they would fight to repeal the Trump Administration's $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes from federal income taxes - a major gripe on highly taxed Long Island.
Lee Zeldin vs. Nancy Goroff
The Long Island suburban vote is threatening New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Trump ally who's facing Democrat Nancy Goroff, the former chair of the Stony Brook Chemistry department. She's been leaning into her background as a scientist since the beginning of the race, but the pandemic -- and Trump's flouting of scientific guidelines -- has given her another opportunity to argue that it's time for Trump and Zeldin to go.
That race has centered on the candidates' disparate views of Trump's response to coronavirus, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.
Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, praised Trump's handling of the pandemic as "phenomenal" during a speech to the Republican National Convention.
Goroff has aired campaign ads accusing Trump and Zeldin of ignoring health experts' guidance. She pledged to "use science and facts to guide us out of this crisis."
One of Zeldin's ads showed Goroff at a Black Lives Matter march and described Goroff as a "radical professor" who favors emptying prisons of violent criminals. Goroff has said she opposes defunding the police, but wants the U.S. Justice Department to collect data on police misconduct and would support research to reduce police violence.
Max Rose vs. Nicole Malliotakis
The candidates for Congress in New York City's only swing district are slugging it out in a contentious campaign, one directs much of their fury at a man who isn't on the ballot - Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," first-term Congress member Max Rose says of his fellow Democrat in a digital ad.
"Everybody knows Bill de Blasio is the country's most radical mayor," Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis countered in a TV ad.
The second-term mayor and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful is deeply unpopular in New York's 11th Congressional District, which includes the borough of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.
Whiter and more conservative than the rest of the city, the district voted for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 10 points in 2016 after supporting Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
It is a place where law-and-order candidates have historically done well, and where some residents resent de Blasio's handling of police reform and Black Lives Matter protests.
Rose, a 33-year-old Army veteran who is still a captain in the National Guard, defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan to flip the seat blue in 2018. Malliotakis, a 39-year-old state Assembly member who is running with Trump's support, is aiming to flip it back by painting Rose as too liberal for the district.
The race is expected to be close.
"To me, this is a very important election because we do have people who are pushing a socialist agenda," Malliotakis told supporters at a rally last month before introducing her mother, Vera, who fled Fidel Castro's Cuba in 1959. "Some people in Washington, the obvious ones like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are trying to bring the very policies to this nation that millions of immigrants like my parents fled."
But Rose is no ideological soulmate to Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive standard-bearer who represents a nearby New York City congressional district.
"When my country went to war in Afghanistan, I put on the uniform," Rose says in an ad. "When Bill de Blasio tried to defund the police, I stood up and said it was 100 percent wrong. And I stood with President Trump when Democrats attacked him for killing an Iranian terrorist. Because when you kill American soldiers, we kill you."
The reference was to the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general, which other Democrats warned could further destabilize the region. Rose said in an interview that Democrats who criticized the Soleimani killing were wrong.
"Qassem Soleimani had the blood of over 600 United States soldiers on his hands," he said. "He had orchestrated far more attacks that injured far more United States soldiers. There's no expiration date on someone facing the consequences for that."
A member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Rose was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House and one of 18 Democrats who voted against the recent $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
"We knew that bill was dead on arrival," Rose said, adding that he wanted Democrats to focus on legislation that would get bipartisan support.
Rose angered some conservative constituents earlier this year by voting to impeach Trump after previously saying that impeachment would "only tear our country further apart."
A woman who stopped to argue as Rose campaigned recently outside a supermarket said, "The president is crass and rude, but he didn't deserve to be impeached."
While Malliotakis, who was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010, is backed by Trump, she hasn't always supported him.
She sought to distance herself from Trump when she was running for mayor, telling the Daily News editorial board that she wished she had cast a write-in vote for Marco Rubio. She now says the comment was "sarcastic" and she supports the president.
Malliotakis was campaigning for a second term when Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses in her district and killing some two dozen Staten Islanders.
"I was out there every day helping people clean up the streets, empty their homes of debris, get them food, get them water, get them clothing," Malliotakis said in an interview.
Malliotakis ran for mayor against de Blasio in 2017 and lost by almost 40 points, but she took two-thirds of the votes in the congressional district she is now seeking to represent.
"We have to give her her credit, she was campaigning against de Blasio before it was cool to campaign against de Blasio," said former Rep. Susan Molinari, a Republican who represented Staten Island in Congress from 1990 to 1997 and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden at this year's Democratic convention.
While Malliotakis and Rose are united in their disdain for de Blasio, they are equally caustic about each other.
Malliotakis calls Rose's law enforcement views "radically dangerous" in an ad that implies he supports defunding the police. He says he has never supported such a policy.
Rose calls Malliotakis a "first-class fraud" in his own attack ads and accuses her of profiting from the opioid epidemic that has devastated Staten Island by investing in the pharmaceutical industry.
Malliotakis said she owns 100 shares of Johnson & Johnson. "Every teacher, police officer and firefighter's pension is invested in Johnson & Johnson as well," she said.
Richard Flanagan, a political scientist at the College of Staten Island and co-author of "Staten Island: Conservative Bastion in a Liberal City," said the barrage of negative ads from both candidates may turn voters off.
"I don't think the ads have been particularly effective because it has been so over the top on both sides," Flanagan said, adding that Rose will get a boost from Trump's recent "buffoonery."
De Blasio, meanwhile, has shrugged off the Rose ad that called him the worst mayor ever.
"He's a politician running for office, and he's wrong," de Blasio said.