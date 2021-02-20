Police: Man molested 9-year-old girl inside NYCHA building

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who molested a 9-year-old girl inside a NYCHA building in East Harlem.

The girl was reportedly taking trash to the chute at the Taft Houses on Thursday night when a man approached her.

Police say the man took her to a secluded spot in the building, and inappropriately touched her.

ALSO READ | 2 critical, several injured in gas explosion at Bronx home
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on a house explosion in the Bronx that critically injured two people and injured several others.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip



The girl's dad eventually went to look for her.
The suspect heard someone coming and ran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemnew york citymanhattannychamolestation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen struck in face on subway; suspect then bit police officer
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Olivia Munn, victim's son praise internet, NYPD for assault arrest
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over accusations
NJ judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor
Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
Show More
Bill that could help move marijuana legalization forward advances in NJ
The Countdown: Biden tours Pfizer facility; New timeline to vaccinate students
Former MLB star Johnny Damon arrested after DUI stop
Construction delayed on Habitat for Humanity home in NJ after lumber stolen
NY PopsUp aims to help struggling live entertainment community
More TOP STORIES News