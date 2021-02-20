Police: Man molested 9-year-old girl inside NYCHA building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10351785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest on a house explosion in the Bronx that critically injured two people and injured several others.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who molested a 9-year-old girl inside a NYCHA building in East Harlem.The girl was reportedly taking trash to the chute at the Taft Houses on Thursday night when a man approached her.Police say the man took her to a secluded spot in the building, and inappropriately touched her.----------The girl's dad eventually went to look for her.The suspect heard someone coming and ran.