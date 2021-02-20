Police: Man molested 9-year-old girl inside NYCHA building

The girl was reportedly taking trash to the chute at the Taft Houses on Thursday night when a man approached her.
Police say the man took her to a secluded spot in the building, and inappropriately touched her.
The girl's dad eventually went to look for her.
The suspect heard someone coming and ran.