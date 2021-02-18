2 critical, several injured in gas explosion at Bronx home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10351363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least eight people were believed to be injured after the explosion on the second floor.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- An adult and a child were critically injured and several others were injured in an apparent gas explosion at a home in the Bronx.The incident happened at a three-story building at 1520 Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.At least nine people were believed to be injured after the explosion on the second floor, including one firefighter.The two people who were critically injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. The other victims were said to only have minor injuries.Six out of the nine people injured are all children under the age of 18. The youngest was a 5-year-old child with special needs.Most of the walls of the home were blown out.The building has been evacuated and the structural integrity is being evaluated.Few other details were released.----------