Manhunt for suspect who threw rock at ice cream shop worker's head

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10317169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The FBI is searching for additional victims in a pair of ongoing child pornography cases in New York, one involving an NYPD officer.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who bashed an ice cream shop worker with a rock.It happened at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Shop in the East Village last month. The suspect placed an order, then threw a rock at a worker's head, demanding money.The suspect left empty-handed, and police believe he immediately boarded an M2 bus just blocks away.The man is a suspect in three other robberies in Manhattan over the last month.----------