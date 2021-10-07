Police fire shots during Brooklyn traffic stop

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police fired shots during a traffic stop in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday.

Shots were fired around 3 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue and South Portland Avenue.

The vehicle, described as a black BMW, fled east on Atlantic Avenue.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.



Portions of Atlantic Avenue have been shut down while police investigate.

