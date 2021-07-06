6 arrested in clashes with NYPD officers closing Washington Square Park

By Eyewitness News
6 arrested in clashes with NYPD officers closing Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A confrontation when NYPD officers attempted to close Washington Square Park at midnight ended with six people arrested.

Police say the group was knocking over barriers and also injured an officer.


The NYPD has been under pressure from area residents to enforce closing times at the park, and even put in place a temporary 10 p.m. weekend curfew last month that led to clashes and several arrests.

