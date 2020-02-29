Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen by the end of March, then rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of the Hell's Kitchen payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhell's kitchennew york citymanhattanabc7ny instagram
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News