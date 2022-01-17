Society

Queens man who recovered from COVID twice celebrates 105th birthday

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Some birthdays deserve to be recognized as extra special.

A man from Bayside, Queens who recovered from not just one, but two bouts of COVID, is celebrating his 105th birthday.

Paul Barberio's family threw the great-grandfather a party to mark the occasion. Barberio was healthy, happy, and surrounded by his loved ones.



Barberio was hospitalized twice at North Shore Hospital for COVID last year. He was wheeled out to applause upon his release last January.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaysidenew york cityqueensbirthday
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather LIVE: Snow turns into heavy rainfall
Mix of snow, heavy rain, wind hits Tri-State
Mass funeral held for Bronx fire victims
Woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
Pilot credited for miraculous crash landing released from hospital
Show More
7th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl at school in Conn.
After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Tsunami advisory lifted for US after volcano eruption
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
More TOP STORIES News