Queens man who recovered from COVID twice celebrates 105th birthday

A man from Bayside, Queens who recovered from not just one, but two bouts of COVID, is celebrating his 105th birthday.
Paul Barberio's family threw the great-grandfather a party to mark the occasion. Barberio was healthy, happy, and surrounded by his loved ones.
Barberio was hospitalized twice at North Shore Hospital for COVID last year. He was wheeled out to applause upon his release last January.
