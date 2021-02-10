104-year-old man from Queens survives the coronavirus

Paul Barberio, of Bayside, was admitted to North Shore University Hospital on January 31 and was diagnosed with COVID.
Dr. Suhail Shah said Barberio needed little medical intervention and was never even close to being put on a ventilator.
"One of my easiest patients," Shah said.
Shah credited Barberio's survival to Barberio's genes. Being 104-years-old already proves that Barberio is a survivor.
"He's a tough gentleman," Shah said.
Healthcare workers cheered and sang as Barberio left the hospital on Wednesday. Barberio thanked them and said, "God bless you."
When Shah asked Barberio how he is feeling, he said enthusiastically, "I feel fine!"
Barberio, a devoted family man and great-grandfather, returned to his apartment in Bayside where he has around-the-clock aides.
