Suspect in custody in 4-year-old boy hit by dirk bike in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a 4-year-old boy who was critically injured after being struck by a dirt bike in Queens, police said Wednesday.Further details were not immediately released.Jonathan Beauchamp was inside a parking lot at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Boathouse when he was struck just before 6 p.m. last Sunday.He was with his parents and ran out from in between cars when he was hit by a dirt biker who was driving through the parking lot.The biker fled the scene without stopping, and the boy was rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma."Dirt bikes going back and forth, there was so much going on, we didn't realize somebody got hit until the ambulance came," witness Harold Hadalgo said. "Kind of messed up, especially for a child to get hit."The NYPD has been cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, with the department announcing Tuesday that it had seized at least 565 in the past three months Despite the progress the NYPD says it's making, the danger from the illegal vehicles remain."There's far too many still out there, and anyone with information, where you are seeing them stored, meet up or anything else, give us a call," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.----------