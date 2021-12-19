3 men shot in front of Queens shopping center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash between a car and pickup truck on Long Island killed a 15-year-old and injured four others Saturday night. CeFaan Kim reports with the latest.

JAMAICA,, Queens (WABC) -- Three men were shot in front of a shopping center in Queens on Saturday.It happened just before 4 p.m. on Baisley Boulevard in Jamaica.The men were sitting inside a white Jeep Cherokee when the suspect started shooting at the vehicle.All three men were taken to Jamaica Hospital.Police say there may have been some type of dispute between the gunman and the victims.----------