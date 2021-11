EMBED >More News Videos A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- One man is in custody in connection with a double shooting in Queens.Gunfire broke out in front of the Kloud Tequila Grill on Northern Boulevard in Auburndale around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.One man suffered a graze wound to the back of the head. Another man was shot in both legs.Police arrested a 19-year-old man, and charges against him are pending.----------