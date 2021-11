EMBED >More News Videos Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fight on a subway platform in Queens that ended with a gun being drawn.Police say three men were fighting at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stop when a fourth man somehow got involved and drew the gun but did not fire it.No arrests have been made.NYPD's latest statistics show that crime is up on the subway as more riders return.----------